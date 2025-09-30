Haryana CM Saini launches paperless land registry, chatbot for transparency

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated four schemes of the revenue department -- paperless registry, demarcation portal, WhatsApp chatbot and revenue court management system from Babain sub-tehsil of Kurukshetra. Under the new initiatives, farmers and common citizens will now be able to register their land at home and paperless. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the inauguration of four different schemes in Kurukshetra on Monday. (HT Photo)

Officials said that they can get information on the actual status of their work with the revenue department from home through WhatsApp chatbot, as well as ensure speedy resolution of land-related matters through the revenue court monitoring system.

During the event, the chief minister also released a booklet on four new revenue department schemes. Saini witnessed the first paperless registration of Ankush Bansal, a resident of Sujri village, in his presence and also handed over the sale deed.

Saini said that by implementing paperless registration, the government is directly attacking the roots of corruption in the revenue department.

“This system will minimise human intervention, leaving no room for corruption. Now, registry work will be completely digital, and this initiative is a living example of our policy of minimum government-maximum governance. This paperless registration will also protect the environment,” he said.

“The four initiatives launched by the revenue department are not just technological changes; these changes mark the beginning of a new chapter in good governance, transparency, and citizen convenience. This paperless registration initiative will provide relief from the decades-long cumbersome process of registering documents. There will be no unnecessary delays in registering documents,” he added.

Saini further said that the demarcation portal is a permanent and technological solution to solve the land disputes in the villages, through which farmers can now directly apply for the measurement of their land.

The CM also launched the new WhatsApp chatbot, which will provide general information related to the revenue department, including the status of services and a list of required documents, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He also started the revenue court case management system, where the pending cases could be digitally monitored and case status, dates, and orders will be available online.

“This system will eliminate years of delays in even small cases. It will also speed up and make the judicial process more transparent. He stated that this system will bring all revenue court cases onto a digital platform. This will not only increase judicial transparency but also facilitate the speedy disposal of pending cases,” Saini said.