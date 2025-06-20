Haryana CM visits former Guj CM Vijay Rupani’s home

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Gandhinagar on Thursday to express deep sorrow over the sudden demise of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini meets former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's wife Anjali Rupani and son Rushabh Rupani, and expressed condolences on his demise, in Gandhinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

Saini said that Vijay Rupani had a long political journey and led a life of simplicity dedicated to public service. “We were in regular contact and used to meet often. His death is not only a great loss to his family but also a deep shock to the people of Gujarat and the entire nation,” he said.

The chief minister said that the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad was an extremely unfortunate incident and beyond imagination.