Haryana Cong forms 14 committees for Bharat Jodo Yatra

: The Haryana Congress on Wednesday formed 14 committees for the management of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which would enter the state on December 21.

The Haryana unit of the Congress held a meeting for the preparations of the yatra led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

During the meeting, the Congress formed 14 committees for the management of the yatra and appointed coordinators in all 22 districts.

Constituting the committees and gearing up the Congress cadre for the yatra, the newly appointed Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) in charge Shakti Singh Gohil said that indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He called upon all the leaders and workers present in the meeting to make the yatra a grand success.

HPCC state president said the yatra in Haryana will be held in two phases, beginning on December 21 when Rahul Gandhi will enter Haryana from Firozpur Jhirka and move ahead via Sohna, Barkhal, Faridabad.

Gohil also described as “historic” the developmental works done in the state when Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the chief minister.

Hooda, during the meeting, said that the people of Haryana are facing a mountain of unresolved problems and the Congress will raise all their issues in the upcoming winter session of the assembly.

Hooda chaired the meeting of Congress Legislature Party which Gohil and Bhan also attended.

He said party MLAs will corner the state government on issues like agitation of MBBS students against bond policy, increasing crimes against women, shortage of DAP and urea, increasing drug addiction, debt, unemployment, water logging, poor health system, exploitation of youth in recruitment, air pollution, withdrawal of case filed during Jat reservation and illegal mining.

“The duration of the assembly session is very short, while the list of burning issues is very long. That is why we will demand an extension in the duration of the session,” said Hooda.