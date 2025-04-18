Haryana Cong leaders protest EDs action against Sonia, Rahul

Haryana Congress leaders led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda held a protest at Chandigarh on Thursday against the filing of a prosecution complaint by Enforcement Directorate against former Congress president, Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the protest in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Many party MPs, MLAs and functionaries participated in the protest before they were detained by the Chandigarh Police. As per the police, 115 Congress functionaries, including 28 MLAs, three MPs and 65 party workers were detained.

A party spokesperson said that the protest was against the misuse of investigative agencies by the BJP led NDA government to “fix” its political rivals. The Chandigarh Police allegedly used force and stopped the Congress leaders from gheraoing the ED office. Most of them were detained on the way by the police. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said independent agencies and judiciary are the basis of democracy. “If agencies are used with political malice, then it will prove to be fatal for democracy. The action being taken against the Congress leadership is very condemnable and unfortunate. The National Herald case has been converted into a money laundering case and a chargesheet has been presented after 10 years. Whereas it is a no profit-no loss trust. This is a political vendetta against our top leaders,” Hooda said.