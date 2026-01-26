Haryana: Cong MLAs will react only after budget estimates are tabled in assembly: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of misleading the public in the name of budget. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of misleading the public in the name of budget.

Referring to the pre-budget suggestions being sought by the Haryana government from public and the opposition, the Leader of the Opposition said it was an exercise to cover up its failures. “The government repeatedly asks for suggestions from the opposition regarding the budget and we have sent several important suggestions to this government, focusing on public welfare. But the BJP government has failed to act on any of them,” Hooda said in a statement.

The former CM said the state’s economy was in shambles with a skyrocketing debt. “In the last 11 years, the BJP government has neither established any major industry in Haryana, nor started any major project or built any major university or institution. So where have they spent the money raised from loans,” he questioned.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government has squandered the hard-earned money of the people through scams. “Congress MLAs will no longer fall for the pretense of giving suggestions on the budget. We will give reaction only after 2026-27 budget estimates are presented,’’ the CLP leader said.

Hooda said when Manohar Lal was the chief minister and finance minister, he had asked the Congress MLAs for suggestions on the budget estimates. “But when the opposition MLAs gave suggestions, they were even mentioned in the budget address. Now, the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is also following Khattar’s steps and resorting to event management,” the Congress leader said.