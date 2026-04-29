Haryana Congress legislators on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh seeking his intervention in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against party’s Ferozepur Jhirka MLA, Mamman Khan, alleging that the case was based on false allegations. Haryana Cong seeks guv’s intervention in UAPA case against MLA

The memorandum signed by 21 MLAs including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that a criminal case was registered in August 2023 at Nagina police station in Nuh against some persons on the complaint of one Madan Lal. Lal alleged that on July 31, 2023, a mob of Muslims approached his shop while raising communal slogans and later set the shop on fire.

The memorandum said that during investigations, Sections 201, 395, 397, 107, 120-B of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 10 and 11 of UAPA were added. However, during the investigation, Sections 3, 10 & 11 of UAPA were deleted but Sections 13 (1) (a), 13 (1) (b), 15 (1) (a), 15 (1) (b) and 16 of UAPA were added, the memorandum said.

“We submit that all these false allegations in the above mentioned cases in FIRs against MLA Mamman Khan were purely done on account of political vendetta as he was never present in any of the places of occurrence. It is clear that a false disclosure statement by Taufik, son of Fateh Mohammad, was the basis of his implication in the alleged offence. Mamman Khan was arrested on September 15, 2023, but released on regular bail by the court. He has been falsely implicated in the present FIR and provisions of the UAPA Act were invoked without any involvement,” the memorandum further said, adding that Khan was not named in the FIR and was implicated based on the disclosure statement made by another accused in the case.