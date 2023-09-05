Haryana Congress left red-faced as bickering comes to fore at Hisar, Jind

The Haryana Congress was left red-faced during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) coordinators’ visit to Jind and Hisar on Monday as rampant factionalism within the state unit came to the fore again, with party workers raising slogans against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others. Slogans were raised against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son during the AICC coordinators visit to Hisar and Jind on Monday. (HT File)

While in Hisar, the supporters of national general secretary Kumari Selja raised slogans against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda, in Jind, the AICC coordinators were greeted with sloganeering against Hooda and Haryana affairs in-charge Deepak Babria, by supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala.

AICC coordinators Mayank Patel and Kanti Bhai Barwar had reached Jind and Hisar respectively to hold meetings with party workers and get their feedback about the party and Haryana leadership.

In Jind, Surjewala supporters alleged that the AICC and Pradesh Congress committee coordinators did not inform them about the meeting and only workers close to Hooda were called. They raised slogans of “Baap-bete ki nahi chalegi” (father-son can’t rule), hinting at Hooda and his son Deepender.

They also attacked the Haryana affairs in-charge with “Deepak Babaria go back” slogans.

In Hisar, Kumari Selja supporters raised similar slogans and accused Hooda and his son of taking complete control over the Haryana Congress by giving important posts to their near and dear ones, without considering their merit and credibility. They also barged into the room where the coordinators were taking feedback from party workers.

“The observers are working at the behest of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and ignoring workers aligned to other senior leaders. The Congress could not return to power in the last polls due to factionalism. This time too, similar activities have started ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls,” they said.

Last week, the Congress had appointed 11 AICC coordinators and 22 PCC coordinators to meet the party workers and get their feedback for the upcoming polls and submit their report before September 10.

On Sunday also, the supporters of former Bhiwani- Mahendergarh MP Shruti Choudhry, who is the daughter of Kiran Choudhry, and Mahendergarh MLA Rao Dan Singh had raised slogans against each other during AICC coordinators’ meeting in Mahendergarh. Later, police was also called to pacify them.

AICC coordinator for Sonepat Lok Sabha seat, Mayank Patel denied Surjewala supporters’ allegations that they were kept in the dark about the meeting.

“All workers are equal. There is no rift in the Congress and we will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and also win the state assembly elections and form the government,” he added.

Haryana Congress affairs in-charge Deepak Babria urged the party workers and senior leaders to avoid raising slogans against each other.

“The party is supreme for every worker and leader. I request them not to indulge in such activities. The party workers should raise their views before the coordinators and such things should be avoided. A consensus is required to select the candidate for the polls,” he added.