Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs
Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state.
Hooda said the government has failed to provide security to the public and its representatives. “Every citizen of the state is feeling insecure today. The state’s development has been brought to a halt due to the unsafe environment as no one is ready to invest here, leading to unemployment rates breaking all records,” Hooda said.
In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.
Kiran Choudhry demands Z category security cover
Former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry in a letter to chief minister ML Khattar on July 11 demanded that Z category security for MLAs who have received threats. Choudhry also said a special investigation team, under a DGP-rank officer, should be constituted to tackle the miscreants. She also pointed out that her daughter and working president of the state Congress, Shruti Choudhry has also complained of stalking and an FIR has been registered in this regard.
Khattar holds high-level meeting with senior cops
Taking a serious note of the issue, the CM on Wednesday convened a meeting of senior police officers and instructed them to take immediate action and put criminal behind the bars. Home minister Anil Vij was also present in the meeting. The cops told the CM that investigation is on in this matter. The matter has already been handed over to a special task force.
-
Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday. The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year.
-
2 Himachal cops grilled in constable paper leak scam
Two months after it sent questionnaires to police officers assigned responsibilities for conducting the now scrapped constable recruitment examination, sleuths grilled two senior officers for two days regarding the paper leak. “As the officers' responses to the questionnaire were unsatisfactory, two senior officers were questioned for two days,” said head of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter, Madhusudhan Sharma. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by the range IG or DIG.
-
Scholarship scheme: File affidavit on probe deadline: HP high court to CBI
Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to file an affidavit on when it will complete its probe into a 2018 case of alleged irregularities in a centrally-funded post-matric scholarship scheme for reserved categories. A bench comprising Chief Justice A A Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a writ petition filed by one Shyam Lal. The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a fresh status report.
-
Day after firing incident, Kurukshetra coaching owners stage protest
A day after unidentified persons opened fire outside a coaching institute in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district, the owners and staff of private coaching centres in the district staged a protest on Wednesday. The owner of a private coaching centre, Rajeev Sharma, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Karnal SP. She has assured us that the culprits will be nabbed soon.” The firing incident took place around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
-
Three arrested in Jind for harassing junior engineer, hurling casteist slur
Three persons, including Jind's district town planner, have been arrested for mentally harassing a junior engineer and hurling casteist slur, officials said. JE Naveen Kumar of the district town planner's office, in a complaint sent to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, alleged that DTP Arvind Dhul, office assistant Amit Malik and retired employee Krishna Chandra pressured him to indulge in corrupt practices. Kumar claimed that he was also assaulted in Narwana.
