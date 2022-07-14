Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs

Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state.

Hooda said the government has failed to provide security to the public and its representatives. “Every citizen of the state is feeling insecure today. The state’s development has been brought to a halt due to the unsafe environment as no one is ready to invest here, leading to unemployment rates breaking all records,” Hooda said.

In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.

Kiran Choudhry demands Z category security cover

Former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry in a letter to chief minister ML Khattar on July 11 demanded that Z category security for MLAs who have received threats. Choudhry also said a special investigation team, under a DGP-rank officer, should be constituted to tackle the miscreants. She also pointed out that her daughter and working president of the state Congress, Shruti Choudhry has also complained of stalking and an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Khattar holds high-level meeting with senior cops

Taking a serious note of the issue, the CM on Wednesday convened a meeting of senior police officers and instructed them to take immediate action and put criminal behind the bars. Home minister Anil Vij was also present in the meeting. The cops told the CM that investigation is on in this matter. The matter has already been handed over to a special task force.