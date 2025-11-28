Haryana Congress leaders protest against ‘vote theft’ in Mahendergarh

Haryana Congress leaders, including party state chief Rao Narendra Singh, former union minister Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday led a demonstration under the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd” campaign in Mahendergarh. Sirsa MP and former minister Kumari Selja alleged that the BJP has formed the government in Haryana by stealing votes and robbing people of their constitutional rights (HT Photo)

The Congress workers were conspicuous with the presence of Selja, Randeep and absence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s close associate Rao Dan Singh, who lost the last year assembly polls from Mahendergarh assembly seat.

Addressing the gathering, Congress party state president Rao Narendra Singh said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge have given a clear message to the people of South Haryana with his induction as state chief that the Ahirwal region plays a crucial role in the formation of the Haryana government.

“BJP has been trying to influence South Haryana by spreading hate in the name of caste, religion and community. Time has again come for the people of this region to become mentally and politically stronger to form their Congress government,” he added. He further said that party MP Rahul Gandhi has exposed how ‘25 lakh votes were stolen’ during the last year Haryana assembly polls by using unethical methods.

“The collusion of the BJP and Election Commission is a direct assault on democracy and the Constitution. In such difficult times, it becomes the responsibility of Congress workers to go door to door and make people aware that an illegal and unconstitutional government is running the state,” he added. He invited the party workers to join a rally on December 14 in Delhi against the ‘vote theft’ issue in the elections.

Sirsa MP and former minister Kumari Selja alleged that the BJP has formed the government in Haryana by stealing votes and robbing people of their constitutional rights.

“BJP leaders are insensitive and opportunistic, and they have mastery in misleading people. The anger is simmering against the BJP and despite that they are forming the government everywhere with the support of the election commission. Time has come to support Rahul Gandhi in this fight. This is not just Congress’s fight—this is the fight of every citizen of India,” the Sirsa MP added.

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said that those stealing peoples’ vote are also stealing ration, crop prices, jobs, pensions, rights of Dalits, and even students’ scholarships.

“During Bihar assembly polls, thousands of votes were deleted under the pretext of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and thousands of fake names were added. When we sought answers from the Election Commission, no response was given. Women voters were lured with direct cash transfers, which was a blatant violation of the model code of conduct. These practices show the extent of BJP’s corruption and vote-looting exercise,” he said.