Haryana Congress MLAs walk out over debate on law and order issue
Opposition Congress MLAs walked out of the Haryana assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, demanding a debate on the “deteriorating law and order” in the state.
Eighteen Congress legislators had moved an adjournment motion, however, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it had been clubbed with the calling attention notice on the same issue and said the debate would be held at length on the issue.
Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the Speaker to review the decision and accept the Congress demand.
The Speaker refused saying the debate would be held under the calling attention notice and assured that enough time would be given to the Congress to speak on the issue. At this, the Congress MLAs walked out of the House.
At the root of adjournment motion Congress had moved were the recent death threats and extortion calls to four Haryana legislators and the killing of Tauru DSP Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district on July 19.
After some time, the Congress MLAs came back to the House to take part in the proceedings. It was then that former speaker and Congress MLA Raghubir Singh Kadian again demanded that the discussion on law and order should be held under the adjournment motion that his party colleagues had moved.
As state home minister Anil Vij started giving a reply mentioning crime figures in comparison to those during the Congress rule, the opposition party again staged a walkout, protesting against the reply of home minister.
“The law and order situation in the state is peaceful and under control. An atmosphere of communal harmony is prevailing in the state. Citizens belonging to all religions, castes and regions are living peacefully and in harmony. Any law and order issues that have arisen in the past have been tacked effectively and as per law by Haryana Police,” Vij said in response to the calling attention notice.
'Idgah Maidan' land belongs to Revenue Department: Karnataka Minister
Amid controversy over the ownership of 'Idgah Maidan' in the heart of the city, the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the land belongs to the Revenue Department and it will decide on its usage. Seeking to end the controversy over Wakf Board claiming right over the 'Idgah Maidan' at Chamarajpet, the Minister said the department will decide how it should be used.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded in judicial custody, sent to Arthur Road jail
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to central Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Monday after the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court remanded him in judicial custody till August 22. The enforcement directorate arrested Raut late in the night on July 31 in connection with the money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon.
"What if you are the mayor.." asks former Bengaluru top cop. Twitter responds
Bengaluru's best and brightest have been asked their plans for the city should they be elected a corporator or mayor in the forthcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic body polls. Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise. A former Bengaluru police commissioner, the vice president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party unit and Bhaskar Rao received several responses. Some felt Bengaluru had more to worry about than traffic and potholes.
Shrikant Tyagi case: 6 cops suspended for ‘laxity’, complainant gets security
Six police officers were placed under suspension on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident at a housing society in Noida. Read 'Ashamed to say it's our govt': BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress Earlier in the day, a ₹25,000 reward was announced for information leading toTyagis arrest.
Corbett illegal tree felling case: FIR against Uttarakhand IFS officer, others
Uttarakhand vigilance department on Monday registered a case against Indian Forest Officer Kishan Chand, and others in a case related to illegal constructions and felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve, said officials. The then divisional forest officer Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, Kishan Chand, was suspended in April this year and he retired on July 31. Vigilance officials added the FIR just mentioned the name of IFS officer as accused. Chand, however, refuted the allegations.
