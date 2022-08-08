Haryana Congress MLAs walk out over debate on law and order issue

Opposition Congress MLAs walked out of the Haryana assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session, demanding a debate on the “deteriorating law and order” in the state.

Eighteen Congress legislators had moved an adjournment motion, however, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it had been clubbed with the calling attention notice on the same issue and said the debate would be held at length on the issue.

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the Speaker to review the decision and accept the Congress demand.

The Speaker refused saying the debate would be held under the calling attention notice and assured that enough time would be given to the Congress to speak on the issue. At this, the Congress MLAs walked out of the House.

At the root of adjournment motion Congress had moved were the recent death threats and extortion calls to four Haryana legislators and the killing of Tauru DSP Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district on July 19.

After some time, the Congress MLAs came back to the House to take part in the proceedings. It was then that former speaker and Congress MLA Raghubir Singh Kadian again demanded that the discussion on law and order should be held under the adjournment motion that his party colleagues had moved.

As state home minister Anil Vij started giving a reply mentioning crime figures in comparison to those during the Congress rule, the opposition party again staged a walkout, protesting against the reply of home minister.

“The law and order situation in the state is peaceful and under control. An atmosphere of communal harmony is prevailing in the state. Citizens belonging to all religions, castes and regions are living peacefully and in harmony. Any law and order issues that have arisen in the past have been tacked effectively and as per law by Haryana Police,” Vij said in response to the calling attention notice.

