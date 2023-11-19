Haryana Congress to hold rally in Sirsa on December 17

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda on Sunday said the Haryana Congress will hold a rally on December 17 in Sirsa to remember 750 farmer-labourers who lost their lives in the farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws. Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda on Sunday said the Haryana Congress will hold a rally on December 17 in Sirsa to remember 750 farmer-labourers who lost their lives in the farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, the Congress MP claimed that the farmers were still angry with the government as the agreement reached between the two has not been implemented.

“The Congress will raise the voice of farmers and force the government to implement the agreement made with the farmers,” he said.

“Many conspiracies were hatched to defame the farmers’ movement that lasted for more than a year and attempts were made to tarnish the image of the agitating farmers. But despite being burnt in the fire of hatred, this movement remained as pure as gold,” he said.

Deepender said the Prime Minister had two years ago on this day announced to accept the demands of the farmers by withdrawing three agricultural laws. “The farmers were cheated in the name of a committee. The Haryana government did not implement its promise of providing jobs to the families of 750 farmers who sacrificed their lives during the movement,” the MP said.

