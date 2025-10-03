Haryana: Contribute in Green Aravalli drive, minister urges people

Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday asked residents of Gurugram to contribute at least an hour every Sunday morning to the Green Aravalli campaign. Speaking at the state-level wildlife week celebration celebrations organised at Manesar, Yadav said that this small yet consistent effort could significantly increase greenery across the city

Speaking at the state-level wildlife week celebration celebrations organised at Manesar, Yadav said that this small yet consistent effort could significantly increase greenery across the city, reduce pollution and help keep the environment healthy. The event aimed to promote wildlife conservation, protect biodiversity, and raise public awareness about environmental protection.

With collective participation, Gurugram could emerge as a model green and clean city not only nationally but also on the global stage, the union minister said. The Aravalli species nursery was also inaugurated at Manesar. This nursery will serve as a center for the propagation, conservation, and replanting of native plant and tree species in the Aravalli mountain range for re-plantation under the Green Aravalli campaign. The initiative aims to expand green cover, provide natural habitats for wildlife and help preserve local biodiversity.

Haryana environment, forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh said the survival of wildlife depended on survival of forests, and any imbalance would disturb the planet’s ecological stability. It is every citizen’s duty to protect animals and birds and to preserve forests.

During the event, dignitaries, students, villagers and other participants planted 750 saplings at the Namo Van and launched a tree-plantation drive across 500 acres. All participants pledged to care for the saplings.