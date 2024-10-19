Haryana cop shoots self in Jind

A 54-year-old sub-inspector, who was deployed in the security of the Jind SDM, reportedly committed suicide in the wee hours of Friday. A spokesman of the Jind police said the cop, a resident of a village in Hisar district, died after he shot himself with his service revolver outside his rented accommodation in Jind. Deceased was deployed in the security of the Jind SDM.

“After hearing the gunshot, neighbours rushed to his rented accommodation and took him to the civil hospital here where doctors declared him brought dead. The exact reason behind this extreme step could not be ascertained. An investigation has been launched and an FIR will be registered after recording statements of his family members,” the spokesman added.

Note: Help is just a call away. KIRAN: 18005990019, SNEHA: 044-24640050