Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana cop shoots self in Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 19, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The exact reason behind this extreme step could not be ascertained. An investigation has been launched and an FIR will be registered after recording statements of his family members, says police spokesman.

A 54-year-old sub-inspector, who was deployed in the security of the Jind SDM, reportedly committed suicide in the wee hours of Friday. A spokesman of the Jind police said the cop, a resident of a village in Hisar district, died after he shot himself with his service revolver outside his rented accommodation in Jind.

Deceased was deployed in the security of the Jind SDM.
Deceased was deployed in the security of the Jind SDM.

“After hearing the gunshot, neighbours rushed to his rented accommodation and took him to the civil hospital here where doctors declared him brought dead. The exact reason behind this extreme step could not be ascertained. An investigation has been launched and an FIR will be registered after recording statements of his family members,” the spokesman added.

Note: Help is just a call away. KIRAN: 18005990019, SNEHA: 044-24640050

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On