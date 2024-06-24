 Haryana crime: Financier shot, detained after exchange of fire in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Haryana crime: Financier shot, detained after exchange of fire in Panchkula

ByShailee Dogra
Jun 24, 2024 06:01 PM IST

28-year-old accused, accomplices hold Delhi Police inspector captive when team conducts raid in busy locality of Haryana town

A 28-year-old financier on the run was shot in the leg during an exchange of fire with a Delhi Police team in Panchkula’s busy Sector 20 on Monday.

A forensic team at the encounter site at Sector 20, Panchkula, on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)
A forensic team at the encounter site at Sector 20, Panchkula, on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The financier, Ranveer Rana, was admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, with a bullet injury, while a Delhi Police inspector, Younis Khan, also suffered blunt injuries on the head and the waist when he was assaulted by the accused and his five accomplices.

According to police sources, the Delhi Police team had come to Panchkula to arrest Rana on getting a tip-off that he was hiding in a group housing society in Sector 20. Rana faces charges in a case registered at Ghazipur police station in Delhi.

The police were on Rana’s trail after they interrogated another accused, who told them about his hiding in Group Housing Society No. 52 on Monday morning.

When they knocked on the door to arrest Rana, he along with his five supporters attacked the police team. Inspector Khan was held hostage and beaten up, leading to blunt injuries on his head and waist. The police team shot Rana in the leg to foil his escape bid.

Two persons, including Rana, were held, while the rest of their accomplices fled.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana crime: Financier shot, detained after exchange of fire in Panchkula
