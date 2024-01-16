Haryana declares dry day on January 22

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a dry day on January 22. Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a dry day on January 22. (HT File Photo)

Haryana has become the seventh state to ban liquor sales on the day of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to mediapersons after laying the foundation stone of a medical college in Sector 32, Panchkula, Khattar said: “I had been getting requests from people to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state. Shops selling any kind of liquor, or any other intoxicating substance would remain closed on that day.”

A total of seven BJP-ruled states have declared dry day on the occasion. The BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh have already announced a ban on liquor sale on the day.

The Haryana government is planning to have a live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in all institutes.

“There are considerations to arrange live broadcasts in educational institutes and other places to facilitate people connecting with Pran Pratishtha samaroh,” said the chief minister while asking every family to participate in ‘Deepotsav’ by lighting diyas in their homes on January 22.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, without naming anyone, for turning down the invitation to attend the ceremony on January 22, Khattar said, “Those who choose not to attend the function may face consequences as the people themselves will give them a befitting reply.”

He added, “The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not a political event, and it holds deep sentimental significance for the people.”

In response to a question about the Prime Minister’s call for cleanliness work in religious places, he mentioned the initiation of this noble drive from January 14 to January 22. “This period involves performing puja and carrying out cleanliness activities in religious places,” said the CM.