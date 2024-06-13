Haryana declares solid waste exigency in Gurugram, invokes Disaster Mgmt Act

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Wednesday declared a municipal solid waste exigency in Gurugram in wake of alarming levels of untreated waste adversely affecting the environment and public health. Firefighters trying to control the fire at the waste treatment plant at Gurugram-Faridabad road near Bandhwari Village in Gurugram. (HT File)

The move comes in response to the Supreme Court’s May 13 orders and the National Green Tribunal’s observations emphasising the urgent need for a cleaner environment.

The Supreme Court, in its May 13 order, had said that untreated solid waste in huge quantity destroys the environment which directly affects the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution to live in a pollution-free environment.

The NGT, in its September 23, 2022, order, had observed that the situation is of environmental emergency but not handled with the seriousness required

In a June 11 order, the chief secretary said that the currently reported data, with regard to levels of solid waste in Gurugram, show that the efforts of municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and other entities involved in managing the municipal solid waste require impetus both in terms of resources and delivery and that there are enforcement issues that need to be addressed.

Prasad said that a municipal solid waste exigency in Gurugram has been declared under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and for addressing critical waste management issues, a solid waste environment exigency programme has been initiated.

He said that the programme led by a high-level committee, including the divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner, chief engineer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), senior environmental engineer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and the deputy commissioner of police (HQ), aimed to overhaul waste management in Gurugram.

Panel to implement 3-tier system for waste collection, disposal

The CS said that the committee is tasked with implementing a three-tier system for waste collection, segregation, transportation, processing, and disposal across all 35 wards of Gurugram and GMDA areas.

Additional measures include establishing a 24x7 control room with a dedicated helpline for active monitoring, conducting a gap analysis of existing infrastructure, creating a GIS-based map for waste tracking, and developing a robust grievance redressal mechanism. The programme also focuses on managing construction and demolition waste, ensuring adequate machinery for waste processing, instituting cleanliness awards, and launching information, education, and communication (IEC) plan to raise awareness. Daily reports will be submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority and any violations of the order will be met with punitive measures as per relevant laws. The initiative will eventually be extended to other municipal areas in Haryana.

He said that any violation of this order will attract punitive provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the municipal corporation Act, 1994, and other applicable laws. Violations may result in fines or imprisonment as per the law.