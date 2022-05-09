Haryana: Defence services aspirants protest ‘delay’ in written tests
Hundreds of youths staged protests in Bhiwani, Hisar, Rohtak, Jind and other parts of Haryana on Sunday, asking the central government to conduct the pending written tests for recruitment in various wings of the armed forces.
The defence services aspirants alleged that the screening and physical tests were conducted about two years ago, but written tests were deferred following the Covid pandemic.
“Many youths crossed their maximum age limit as the government failed to conduct recruitment drives in the last two years. We urge the government to give relaxation of two years to youths and hold the written exams of the previous drives,” said Sumit of Rohtak, who was protesting outside Maharshi Dayanand University.
Last month, a 23-year-old army aspirant had killed himself at a government school in a village of Bhiwani district. The youngster had hung himself from a tree on the same ground where he used to run for the past several years, practising for the army recruitment drive.
His father had said that his son dreamt of joining the army, but his hopes were shattered due to the Covid pandemic. No recruitment drive was held in the past three years and his son had crossed the upper age limit for eligibility, he had added.
Haryana registered 16% rise in GST collection: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister said on Sunday that the state registered 16% increase in revenue from the goods and services tax in 2021-22 and bagged fifth slot in the entire country in GST collection. “We have set a target of ₹40,000 crore for GST collection this year,” hDushyantadded. The deputy CM said the total collection of the SGST has been ₹15,115 crore, which was earlier ₹11,959 crore.
Nadda, Khattar to inaugurate cancer care centre in Ambala on May 9
A tertiary care cancer centre named after former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, built at a cost of ₹72 crore in Ambala Cantonment, is all set for inauguration by BJP's national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. Officials said that Nadda is expected to arrive via train at Ambala Cantonment railway station, from where Health minister Anil Vij will accompany him to the event site.
Karnal: MBBS student kills self with father’s licensed pistol
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed himself with the licensed pistol of his father in Karnal's Nissing, police said on Sunday. The deceased was the son of a Karnal-based doctor and a student of MBBS final year at a college in Bengaluru. Police officials said the incident took place on Sunday when the deceased was alone in his room.
Haryana: Teen assaulted by group in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was attacked with sticks and iron rods by a group of 12 to 14 persons at The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12's a father's shop at Hisar's Uklana town, police said on Sunday. The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar. A spokesman of Hisar police said the incident took place when Mohit was sitting at the shop in the absence of his father Ramniwas.
2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K’s Ramban
Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday. Station house officer Ramban Sandeep Charak said Parvinder Singh, 16, and Nitish Kumar, 15, of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon.
