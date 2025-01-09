Menu Explore
Haryana delegation at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 10, 2025 06:20 AM IST

The event has brought together policymakers, thought leaders and representatives of the Indian diaspora to explore opportunities for collaboration and cultural exchange

A high-level delegation from Haryana, led by state tourism minister Arvind Sharma, participated in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention held on Thursday in Bhubaneshwar.

Haryana tourism minister Arvind Sharma (File)
The event has brought together policymakers, thought leaders and representatives of the Indian diaspora to explore opportunities for collaboration and cultural exchange.

An official spokesperson said that the Haryana delegation led by the tourism minister and director general of foreign cooperation Sanjeev Verma showcased state’s vision for diaspora engagement and economic development.

Sharma said that Haryana recognises the vital role played by its diaspora in advancing global goodwill and innovation. The state’s commitment to strengthening these bonds is reflected in its proactive initiatives, including the establishment of the foreign cooperation department to connect, empower, and engage the diaspora.

