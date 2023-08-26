Vidhan Sabha secretariat violating rules: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday took strong exception to Vidhan Sabha secretariat unilaterally converting short duration discussion notices into calling attention notices. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday took strong exception to Vidhan Sabha secretariat unilaterally converting short duration discussion notices into calling attention notices. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The issue cropped up when the House was to start debate on calling attention notices regarding recent floods. The notices of 23 MLAs seeking discussion on recent floods were clubbed together and Chautala repeatedly said that the decision of the Chair to convert short notice discussion into calling attention motion was patently wrong and clear violation of rules.

Deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa was on the Chair, who said that there was a precedent and that this has been the practice for quite some time now.

“It is nowhere mentioned in the rules that short duration discussion can be converted into calling attention motion.... Under which provision has this been done? ...this cannot be done,” Chautala said before giving reply on the issue.

However, the deputy speaker kept repeating there is a “precedence.”

The deputy CM said that if a short duration discussion is converted into calling attention, then it is a violation of rules and procedures. He said a short duration discussion notice cannot be converted without the approval of the House, minister concerned or members who had moved the short duration discussion notice.

Chautala wondered how could Vidhan Sabha continue following a wrong precedence.

However, Gangwa again told the deputy CM that it is not for the first time such a thing was being done, while pointing out such a convention was there earlier also.

Finally, Chautala relented and gave a detailed reply. “Aap fir rule ki dhajjiya uda rahe hain (you are again violating the rules with impunity),” Chautala was heard telling the deputy speaker.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala took potshots at his nephew and deputy CM Dushyant, while targeting the state government for failing to take necessary and timely steps.

However, power minister (Dushyant’s grand uncle) Ranjit Singh Chautala came to the defence of the deputy CM and pointed out that as Abhay was on a “pad yatra” the INLD MLA does not know many things.

A number of Congress MLAs and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu targeted the government for failing to take timely steps to deal with the floods.