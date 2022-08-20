Haryana deputy CM on stone-laying spree in Sonepat
Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala inaugurated and laid the stones of 16 projects worth ₹87 crore in Sonepat. He said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted all demands related to road development in state
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 projects worth ₹87 crore in Sonepat.
Interacting with reporters, Dushyant said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted all the demands related to the road development in the state.
“From Yamuna in Delhi to Ambala, a green corridor will be constructed, which will reduce the traffic on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway. Our government has decided to allot ₹25 crore to each constituency to improve the road infrastructure. A total of 6,000 ponds have been cleaned across the state with an aim to promote water reservation,” he added.
He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhauda on August 28.
On being asked about panchayati raj polls in the state, Dushyant said the state government has written to the election commission to conduct the polls by September 30.
-
Mining mafia attack: Retired high court judge to probe killing of DSP in Nuh
A month after the mining mafia killed deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh in Nuh district on July 19, the Haryana government has instituted a commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the DSP who was mowed down by a dumper during a raid to check illegal mining.
-
Ludhiana shoe trader’s employee alleges ₹12.5 lakh robbery
Unidentified persons thrashed a shoe trader's employee and robbed him of his scooter carrying ₹12.50 lakh near Karabara on Thursday late. The man was returning home after dropping his employer at his house in Kitchlu Nagar. However, expressing apprehensions regarding the story, police said the victim had changed his statement a few times. He asked to record his statement, but did not reach the police station until Friday evening.
-
Newly married couple attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Fatehabad
A newly married couple was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons by six persons at Fatehabad's Bhuna on Friday, said the police. “Around 1 pm, we both were going to Bhuna from my native village. Six persons on two motorcycles led by my wife's cousins Ravi and Bajrang intercepted us on the way. They attacked us with sharp-edged weapons,” 24-year-old Mahender Singh, a resident of Sinthala village in the district added.
-
Vande Bharat train arrives in Ludhiana for initial trials
Working towards the goal of starting over 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country by 2025, the Northern Railways on Friday conducted a trial run of an advanced model of the aforesaid elite train between Sahnewal and New Morinda Junction railway station. Notably, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in February this year, had announced plans to start 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country in the next three years.
-
Yamunanagar man convicted for wife’s murder held from Bareilly in UP after 10 years
The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police has arrested a convict in the murder case of Sheespal's wife in Karnal's Indri in 2002, who was absconding for the last 10 years and had changed his identity impersonating an ayurvedic practitioner in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. He was arrested by a team led by sub-inspector Ram Kumar of the STF's Ambala unit on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.
