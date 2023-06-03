Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Panchayat minister Babli faces protest during visit to Fatehabad village

Haryana: Panchayat minister Babli faces protest during visit to Fatehabad village

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 03, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Haryana development and panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli on Saturday faced protest from villagers during his visit to Fatehabad’s Bhattu Kalan. The villagers also raised slogans against Babli when he reached Bhattu Kalan to attend a programme.

“A few sarpanches have been protesting against our government’s move to introduce an e-tendering system and they have backing from opposition parties. Our government is committed to change the villages on the lines of cities,” Haryana panchayat minister Babli added. (Representational image)
Addressing the people, Babli lashed out at a section of sarpanches and accused them of creating hurdles in the development of villages.

“A few sarpanches have been protesting against our government’s move to introduce an e-tendering system and they have backing from opposition parties. Our government is committed to change the villages on the lines of cities,” he added.

A heavy police force was also deployed to avert the situation and Babli moved from another route after attending the programme. The sarpanches also protested against Babli and they claimed that they were protesting against the policies of the BJP-JJP government.

“We will continue to protest against Babli till our demands of revoking e-tendering system and an increase in the amount spent by the village head on development works are met,” the sarpanches added.

