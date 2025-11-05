Haryana DGP launches Operation Trackdown to jail worst offenders

Haryana Police on Wednesday launched a 16-day statewide crackdown, Operation Trackdown, to identify, pursue and jail fugitives linked to the recent shooting incidents, with a clear chain of accountability running from police station chiefs up to district and state leadership. Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh launched a 16-day drive, Operation Trackdown, to jail fugitives linked to recent shooting incidents in the state.

Under the drive, which will continue till November 20, field units have been directed to draw up and act on lists of the worst offenders in each jurisdiction and move swiftly on legal levers, including bail cancellation, organised crime provisions and seizure of proceeds of crime, director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said.

In a directive issued to district police officers, the DGP said that absconding accused in gun-related crimes should be put behind bars without delay.

The DGP directed that those yet to be identified must be traced through standard investigative tools and human intelligence, while identified absconders are to be located “from the depths” and apprehended.

The DGP’s directive addresses accused out on bail, saying that the history sheets are to be opened or updated and if they are found active in crime, police must approach courts to cancel bail. “Where criminal activity is systematic and networked, organised crime sections are to be invoked and assets allegedly acquired from crime identified and seized,” the DGP said.

Action has been mandated not only against principal offenders but also against those who shelter, protect or finance them.

Responsibility defined

Station house officers (SHOs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) have been told they will be held responsible for preventing such crimes in their areas. Each SHO/DSP team will have to prepare a “worst 5” list for the police station jurisdiction and ensure those listed are in custody.

At the district and zone levels, “worst 10” lists will be compiled, with superintendents of police (SPs), deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) accountable for outcomes.

The special task force (STF) will create and act upon a statewide “worst 20” list, leading comprehensive operations for their arrest. The directive makes clear that listed offenders must be prevented from committing fresh crimes and held accountable for past offences and if they reoffend, the responsible officers will be answerable.

People urged to share info

IG, Crime, Rakesh Arya has been assigned to coordinate the operation across districts and specialised units. Citizens have been asked to share relevant information directly with him on +91 90342 90495, with a stated assurance that identities will remain confidential.

The state also plans to leverage cooperation with neighbouring jurisdictions of Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territories of Delhi and Chandigarh to facilitate checks, pursuit and custody transfers.

The circular calls on officers to embrace public-facing communication as a tool of prevention, particularly in the context of national unity observances, by engaging local institutions and young people with clear, reasons-first messaging about safety and dignity.

In line with that approach, the directive encourages evening “mic-check” interactions at police stations and in nearby community spaces, where officers read out short messages about women’s safety, discourage risky behaviours, and explain how predators lure youngsters online and offline. Schools have been identified as critical partners, with instructions to meet principals and headmasters to discuss ways to protect children from drug use and exploitation.