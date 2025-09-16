Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Doctor dies in road accident in Gurugram

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 07:14 am IST

A 37-year-old doctor died while his two friends were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a divider at Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Deep Narayan, a resident of S block of Dharam colony, Palam Vihar. He was an ayurveda doctor and used to run his own clinic. According to the police, the accident took place near New Palam Vihar on the expressway late on Sunday night, when Narayan was returning from somewhere with his friends, Kamal and Rahul, in an SUV. Kamal was behind the wheel, with Rahul riding in the front seat, and Narayan in the rear seat, they added.

It was around 11.30 pm when the speeding Scorpio went out of control near pillar number 58-59 of Dwarka Expressway and hit the divider.While Kamal and Rahul suffered minor injuries as the front airbags opened on the car’s impact with the divider, Narayan, who was in the back, suffered serious head injuries in the accident. All three were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Narayan dead. The Scorpio was completely damaged in the accident, said police.

ASI Sanjeet Kumar said the investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

