Haryana: Dress code will bring discipline in hospitals, says Anil Vij
Amid criticism, state health minister Anil Vij has defended the decision of the Haryana health department to implement a dress code in hospitals saying that the dress code in hospitals will lead to discipline and improvement. “The appearance of hospitals should be improved. At present it is difficult to differentiate between a doctor, patient and the paramedic staff,” Vij said when asked about the need to take the decision about the dress code in government hospitals during his visit to Panipat.