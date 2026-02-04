Haryana: Eight arrested after firing incident at Bhiwani court complex

Bhiwani police on Tuesday arrested eight assailants within hours of a firing incident at the Bhiwani court complex, where shots were allegedly fired at a history-sheeter during an attempted attack. Bhiwani superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said Arvind had fired at gangster Binnu Thakur last year over a monetary dispute.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 am when the assailants opened fire at Arvind, a known history-sheeter, inside the court premises. Arvind escaped unhurt.

Two of the accused, identified as Ayush Parmar and Jitendra, sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the police, while two others—Shripal and Israil—were injured after falling while trying to flee during the police chase. All four are undergoing treatment at Bhiwani Civil Hospital.

The remaining four accused—Aman, Dipanshu, Sandeep and Vinod—were taken into custody for their alleged role in the firing.

Bhiwani superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said Arvind had fired at gangster Binnu Thakur last year over a monetary dispute. “Both parties had been called to the court complex by their lawyers today for a compromise. During the meeting, Binnu Thakur’s aide Ayush and his associates opened fire at Arvind,” the SP said.

Following the incident, police teams launched a manhunt and arrested all eight accused within a few hours, rounding up 28 persons during the operation. “The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be sought for further investigation,” the SP added.

The SP also recalled a similar incident at the Bhiwani court complex on September 4 last year, when a Rohtak resident, Lovejeet, sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants fired four shots while he was sitting with three others. Police had later arrested nearly a dozen people in that case.