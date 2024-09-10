Haryana elections: BJP’s second list of 21 candidates out, six MLAs dropped

The BJP dropped six legislators, including the minister of state for education, in its second list of 21 candidates released on Tuesday. The BJP dropped six legislators, including the minister of state for education, in its second list of 21 candidates released on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

With this, the BJP has fielded 87 candidates and three seats where the party is yet to announce the candidates are Faridabad-NIT, Sirsa and Mahendergarh.

While the BJP retained sitting MLAs Om Prakash Yadav (Narnaul) and Dr Banwari Lal (Bawal-SC), the party dropped Badhkal MLA and minister Seema Trikha, Hodal (SC) MLA Jagdish Nayar, Hathin MLA Praveen Dagar, Pataudi (SC) MLA Satya Prakash and Ganaur MLA Nirmal Rani.

In place of BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, who had announced to opt out of the contest, the BJP has fielded Krishna Gahlawat.

Among the 21 candidates the party announced is Jai Bhagwan Sharma from Pehowa segment, who has been given the ticket in place of Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana.

Ajrana was named in the first list after dropping sitting MLA and former sports minister Sandeep Singh, who is an accused in a sexual harassment case.

Ajrana backed out of the contest, citing lack of support from the Pehowa unit.