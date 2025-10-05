Haryana: Farmers allege slow procurement, block grain market main gate

Several farmers from various villages of the district protested at the main gate of the new grain market in Karnal on Saturday, alleging slow paddy procurement. Farmers during a protest outside Karnal grain mandi on Satuday. (HT Photo)

The farmers also accused the authorities of not purchasing their crop at MSP and making cuts on the pretext of moisture content in the crop.

The enraged farmers parked their loaded tractor-trolleys to block the main gate of the market and staged a dharna, as a mark of protest.

Farmer Sukhbir Singh said that it has been nearly two weeks since the procurement started, but the farmers have to wait for hours to complete formalities and in the end are sent back in the name of high moisture or other reasons.

Farmer Surjit alleged that despite protests earlier, the commission agents have also not purchased digital weighing scales and after being harassed for two weeks, the farmers were forced to block the gate.

Amid the protests, several police teams and market committee authorities reached the spot to pacify the protestors.

After deliberations by various stakeholders for smooth procurement, the blockade was removed.

Meanwhile, Karnal Congress urban president Parag Gaba said that in view of the complaints by the farmers from various regions, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will hold talks with them at grain markets in Gharounda, Karnal and Pipli of Kurukshetra on Sunday.

On the other hand, the government said that during the ongoing Kharif procurement season, so far payments totalling ₹543.66 crore have been directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts.

In a statement, an official spokesperson said that a total of 8,92,943.07 metric tonnes of paddy have arrived at mandis across the state of which 7,20,025.68 metric tonnes has been procured and 3,10,821.24 metric tonnes have already been lifted from the mandis.

“Farmers have been urged to bring their produce to the mandis only after thorough drying and cleaning, in accordance with the standards set by the Government of India (a maximum moisture content of 17%). Adequate arrangements have been made for smooth procurement, and the lifting of paddy from mandis is being expedited to ensure efficiency,” the spokesperson said.