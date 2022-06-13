Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana farmers protest ‘poor’ power supply to agri sector
Haryana farmers protest ‘poor’ power supply to agri sector

Members of different farmer organisations on Monday held a joint protest demanding an increase in the power supply to the agriculture sector. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 11:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Members of different farmer organisations on Monday held a joint protest demanding an increase in the power supply to the agriculture sector.

The protesters gathered near the district headquarters of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam here and slammed the government for reducing the power supply to the farm sector to only five hours from eight.

Farmers said that due to poor supply, they were unable to keep their crops alive and the five-hour supply was not enough to irrigate one acre of land from a tube well.

They handed over a memorandum to the executive engineer (SC) of Bijli Nigam Karnal addressed to the state government.

Addressing the farmers, local farm leader Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, said the crops were dying due to heatwave and the government was rubbing salt in the wounds of farmers by curtailing the power supply.

He said that paddy transplantation will officially start from June 15 and the government should immediately increase the supply up to 10-12 hours to help farmers transplant paddy.

The protesting farmers threatened to intensify their agitation if the power supply to the farm sector was not improved till June 15.

Story Saved
×
