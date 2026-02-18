Haryana: Four officials, including ex-DFSC, arrested in Karnal paddy procurement scam

In a major development in the alleged multi-crore paddy procurement scam in Karnal, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested four officials, including a former District Food Supplies Controller (DFSC), two serving secretaries of the Haryana State Marketing Board, and one suspended secretary. Police said Anil Kumar, who had earlier been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a separate case registered in Gurugram, was taken into custody on a production warrant.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar, former DFSC of Karnal; Asha Rani, former secretary of the Market Committee at Karnal mandi who is currently suspended; Deepak Suhag, secretary of Market Committee, Jundla mandi; and Krishan Dhankar, secretary of Market Committee, Assandh mandi.

Police said Anil Kumar, who had earlier been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a separate case registered in Gurugram, was taken into custody on a production warrant.

Asha Rani, considered a prime accused in an FIR registered at Karnal city police station, had been suspended by the state government over her alleged role in the scam. She was out on bail granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in that case. However, police have now arrested her in connection with another FIR registered at Karnal Sadar police station on October 30 last year.

Deepak Suhag was also arrested in connection with the same FIR, while Krishan Dhankar was held in a separate case registered at Assandh police station on November 11.

The SIT, headed by assistant superintendent of police Kaanchi Singhal, has so far investigated five of the six FIRs registered in the district in connection with the scam. The sixth case is being probed by a team led by DSP Rajiv Kumar.

The alleged scam surfaced after physical verification drives conducted at various mandis, rice mills and other locations revealed discrepancies between official procurement records and the actual stock available. Investigations found that large quantities of paddy shown as procured on paper had not reached the grain markets.

Meanwhile, several farmer organisations and opposition parties have accused the state government of attempting to shield the “real culprits” behind the scam.