Haryana: Fresh rain leads to fall in Basmati prices, hinders harvesting

India Meteorological Department data revealed that heavy rains were reported in pockets of the state over the past 24 hours, with the highest 47 mm in Kaithal, followed by 44 mm in Kurukshetra, 24 mm in Karnal, 15 mm in Ambala and 6 mm each in Yamunanagar and Panchkula.

With harvesting of the early maturing Basmati variety, Pusa 1509, at full swing, the rain over the past two days has resulted in a fall of ₹200 to ₹300 per quintal in its prices. According to reports from mandis, prices of Pusa 1509, 1847 and 1602 varieties were selling between ₹2,800 and ₹3,400 per quintal on Sunday.

“Due to rain, the moisture content has increased, leading to a fall in prices”, said Sohan Lal, a commission agent in Kurukshetra. The rain has also affected crop harvesting in the northern districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

