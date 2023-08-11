Haryana: Abhay Singh Chautala to get three additional gunmen during his march

The Haryana government on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala would get three additional gunmen during his ‘padyatra’ (march) in the state. Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala (File photo)

In response to a plea filed by Chautala seeking appropriate security cover, the government on Thursday told the high court that at present four security personnel are provided to him. After his complaint of threats in July, four additional gunmen were immediately deployed on July 18 but subsequently withdrawn on July 20.

The government undertook that on account of his ‘Haryana Parivartan Padyatra’ till September 25, three additional gunmen would be deployed in his security and to avail the same, he should provide details of his visit to the security IG and CID.

The government response has come to his plea in the HC demanding additional security cover and claiming that he has been getting threat calls since he has been raising the issue of drugs and liquor mafia during his march. The court has now disposed of the matter asking Chautala to give detailed itinerary of his march to security IG and CID, as expeditiously as possible.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON