Haryana cabinet gives nod to create 6 new subdivisions

The Haryana government is set to establish six new subdivisions across the state to increase accessibility to citizen services and improve the delivery of services to the residents. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Sourced)

The cabinet, which met here on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accorded approval to create six new sub-divisions, namely Manesar (Gurugram), Nilokheri (Karnal), Israna (Panipat), Chhachhrauli (Yamunanagar), Nangal Chaudhary (Mahendergarh at Narnaul), and Julana (Jind).

The state government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the revenue minister for the re-organisation of sub-tehsils, tehsils, subdivisions and districts to provide better access to citizen services.

After detailed deliberations, based on the criteria for formulation of administrative units decided by the committee earlier and taking into consideration other factors like the area of influence, the natural flow of traffic/transport, availability of infrastructure and scope for future expansion, the committee has recommended the creation of the said six subdivisions, an official spokesperson said.

Backward Classes (A) quota ordinance approved

A day after the Haryana Cabinet accepted the recommendations of the state Backward Classes Commission and paved the way for providing reservation to category A of backward classes (BC) in municipal corporations, councils and committees, the Cabinet on Tuesday gave the nod to Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 under which Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and Haryana Municipal Act, 1973 will be amended.

Directorate of state audit

In a move aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in public expenditures, the Haryana government has decided to establish a ‘directorate of state audit’ under the administrative control of the finance department.

The directorate of state audit will conduct internal audits of all auditable entities, such as all the departments, boards, corporations, cooperative societies, universities, local authorities, statutory bodies, public institutions etc controlled or financed by the state government.

Land on Lease for Gaur Brahman Sabha

Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) will allot land on a lease basis to Gaur Brahman Vidya Pracharini Sabha of Rohtak for 33 years. The Gaur Brahaman Vidya Pracharini Sabha is a registered organisation and has been actively running educational institutions for over 100 years. At present, a degree college, a B Ed college and one school are being run by the sabha in Rohtak. The proposed land will be utilised by the sabha for the extension of existing educational institutions.

Police welfare fund

Haryana Cabinet approved an amendment in the Punjab Police Rules, 1934 by omitting rule 14.29 and thereby abolishing the Handy side memorial fund and the Saunders-Chanan Singh fund and merging the corpus with the police welfare fund.

Agribusiness policy

The cabinet accorded approval regarding amendments to Haryana Agri-Business and Food Processing Policy-2018 and its incentives schemes.

The amendment proposal includes additional 25 and 15 projects to be allowed for support under the ‘Backward and Forward Linkage Scheme’ and the ‘The Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Scheme’, respectively.

The total approved policy budget of ₹433 crore will remain unchanged. A budget of ₹160 crore will be diverted from the scheme of creation, expansion and diversification of individual agro and food processing units to the other two mentioned schemes till March 31, 2024, or till the notification of the new agri-business and food processing policy whichever is earlier. The amendments will help to achieve the desired policy objectives and provide an impetus for creating a vibrant food processing ecosystem as well as increasing the farmers’ income in the state.