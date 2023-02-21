Haryana government forms committee to deliberate on old pension scheme

The Haryana government on Monday constituted a three-member committee headed by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to deliberate on the demand of government employees to restore the old pension scheme (OPS). Additional chief secretary, finance, Anurag Rastogi, and principal secretary to the chief minister V Umashankar are the members of the committee.

A finance department communication addressed to the state president of the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti of Haryana said that the committee has been constituted to discuss the demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees recruited on or before January 1, 2006. The first meeting of the committee will be held on March 3.