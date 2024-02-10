Haryana government promotes four IPS officers

The Haryana government on Friday issued promotion orders for four IPS officers of 1991 and 1997 batches. The promotions were ordered following the creation of two temporary posts each of DGP and ADGP rank with the concurrence of the finance department for two years. (HT File Photo)

As per orders, two 1991 batch IPS officers in the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), Alok Roy and Sanjeev Kumar Jain were promoted to the rank of director general of police (DGP).

Also, two 1997 batch IPS officers in the rank of Inspector General of Police (IG), Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar were promoted to the rank of ADGP.

The promotions were ordered following the creation of two temporary posts each of DGP and ADGP rank with the concurrence of the finance department for two years.