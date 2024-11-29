Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Thursday inaugurated the Saras and Crafts Mela, a media centre and performed “maha aarti” on the holy banks of Brahma Sarovar, kick-starting the 2024 edition of the International Gita Mahotsav being held here from November 28 to December 15. Haryana governor kick-starts International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

Officials said that during the ceremony, the artists and craftsmen from various states added to its glory by showcasing the culture of their respective states.

On the occasion, the governor also spoke to various artisans about their craftsmanship, while also praising the handmade embroidery art and iron utensils at various stalls.

He said the main programmes at the mahotsav will be for eight days and these will run from December 5 to 11.

A Sant Sammelan, Deepotsav, Gita seminar and global Gita recitation will be the main attractions in this festival that will inspire the young generation and also provide a unique opportunity to assimilate with the ancient culture, he added.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, former state minister Subhash Sudha, Ambala divisional commissioner Geeta Bharti, deputy commissioner Neha Singh, superintendent of police Varun Singhal, KUK vice- chancellor Professor Somnath Sachdeva, NIT director Dr K Ramana, Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) CEO Pankaj Setia and others were present.

At the inauguration of the media centre for the International Gita Festival, he said that the efforts of the central and state governments have been fruitful in spreading the message of the holy Gita to the people.

“Now the festival has been organised in foreign countries and in the coming times also the programmes of the festival will be organised in different countries. The fourth pillar of democracy, media has played an important role in spreading the message of this festival to foreign countries,” he added.

In the evening, he also performed “maha aarti” at Brahma Sarovar of Purushottampura Bagh in the presence of various dignitaries.

Earlier in the day, social justice and empowerment minister Krishna Bedi chaired the Gita Run programme organised at Brahma Sarovar and flagged-off the 10-km race for men and 5 km race for women.

He also rewarded those who finished in the first 10 positions in both the categories with a cash prize of ₹31,000 for first, second with ₹21,000, third with ₹11,000 and the players who came in the next seven positions with ₹2,100 each.