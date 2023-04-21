Haryana hikes state employees’ DA by 4%

The Haryana government on Thursday announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees, who are drawing their pay as per the seventh pay commission structure. The Haryana government led by Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees, who are drawing their pay as per the seventh pay commission structure. (HT File)

The DA has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38% to 42% of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2023, according to an order issued by additional chief secretary (ACS-Finance) Anurag Rastogi on Thursday.

While the enhanced DA will be paid with the pay of April, the arrear for the months of January to March 2023 will be paid in the month of May.

In a separate order, the finance department said the state government has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) by 4% which is payable to the state government pensioners and family pensioners drawing their pension/family pension as per the 7th pay commission structure.