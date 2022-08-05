Haryana govt architect caught for graft sent to judicial custody
Denying police remand, a local court on Thursday sent Disha Gupta, an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, arrested by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for demanding a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh, to judicial custody.
The three men, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Naresh Kumar, hailing from Hansi, Haryana, who were arrested for giving the bribe were also sent to judicial custody.
According to the bureau, the trio had come from Hansi to Panchkula on Wednesday to pay Disha ₹1.5 lakh for clearing a file pertaining to the construction of sheds at the vegetable market in Hansi.
Vigilance Bureau (VB) DSP Jeet Singh said, “A total of ₹4 lakh was to be paid to her. She was already given ₹2 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh were to be handed to her on Wednesday. Disha had called them to the office building after her working hours. Following a tip-off, a VB team, along with duty magistrate Deepak Suhag, waited outside the office building and arrested the three men around 5.30pm, when they reached the building.”
“We seized their phones. One of the call records revealed talks of money exchange,” he added. The mobile phones of all accused were submitted to the cyber cell.
On Thursday, all four were produced in a local court, where VB sought two-day custody of each of them, but it was denied by the court. The detailed order is awaited.
Man beaten to death in Dera Bassi
A resident of Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, died after being assaulted by a man during an argument over his daughter's matrimonial dispute on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Mangal Singh. The accused, an employee of the Zirakpur municipal council, Balkar Singh, was arrested on Thursday. Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said Mangal's daughter had married again after separating from her first husband due to some dispute.
3 years after audit, GMADA chief seeks report on ₹8.7 crore excess payment to Aerocity developer
Over three years after an audit discovered that excess payment of ₹8.76 crore was made to the agency developing Aerocity, the chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has finally swung into action and sought a detailed report from the engineering department. GMADA had allotted the ₹131-crore project to develop the area to the agency in December 2011. “Action will be initiated after receiving the report,” he said.
Sippy Sidhu murder: CBI opposes bail to Kalyani, says may influence witnesses
The Central Bureau of Investigation has opposed the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the September 2015 murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. Kalyani Singh, daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge, justice Sabina was arrested on June 15 after she was found “evasive and deceptive” in her responses by CBI during the probe. CBI referred to eyewitnesses account that she was first seen talking with an old friend of the accused, 34, Sippy Sidhu and later killed him with the help of an accomplice.
Zirakpur: Teen ends life by jumping off housing society’s 12th floor
A 17-year-old boy ended his life by jumping off the 12th floor of a housing society in Zirakpur on Wednesday night. Police said the deceased, a resident of Victoria Heights 2, went to the 12th floor of the vacant Chinar Homes society around 10 pm and jumped off. His mother told the police that he was the eldest of her three children and was studying at a government school in Chandigarh.
Haryana ADGP hands over ₹65 lakh cheque to slain DSP Surender Singh’s wife
Haryana additional director general of police (ADGP), Ambala range, Shrikant Jadhav on Thursday met the family members of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a dumper that he had signalled to stop during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district's Tauru last month.
