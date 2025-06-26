Haryana: Govt committed to maintaining law & order, Saini assures traders

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday assured that his government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring a fearless environment for traders. He was speaking at a press conference after a state-level event “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” held to observe 50 years of Emergency at the auditorium of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal. The state government has held multiple meetings to review law and order following violent incidents targeting liquor contractors. (Sourced)

Saini’s comments came against the backdrop of the ongoing allotment of retail liquor vends under the 2025–27 excise policy. Despite a reduction in reserve prices and assurances of security from police, over 200 liquor zones across the state remain unsold. The state government has held multiple meetings to review law and order following violent incidents targeting liquor contractors.

The chief minister’s remarks also followed a high-profile police encounter on Tuesday, in which gangster Romil Vohra—accused in several murders linked to the liquor trade—was shot dead. Vohra had been wanted in connection with the killings of a liquor contractor in Kurukshetra, three traders in Yamunanagar, and a recent shooting outside liquor vends in the region.

‘Bids are coming; it is an ongoing process’

When asked about the police encounter and unsold liquor zones, Saini said, “Bids are coming; it is an ongoing process. But it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that law and order is in place. Every person should be able to work without fear. There is no problem for anyone. But if someone does something wrong, they will face the consequences.”

However, he declined to respond to a question from Hindustan Times on why the vends remain unsold despite the state’s interventions.

On being questioned about rising electricity bills and increased fixed charges for industries, Saini defended his government’s record. “If you compare electricity rates per unit now with those before 2014 under the Congress government, they are lower. In fact, we have waived surcharges on electricity bills,” he said.

‘Kiran and Shruti Chaudhary not sidelined’

Addressing reports that BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Chaudhary and her daughter, minister Shruti Chaudhary, were excluded from the day’s events, Saini dismissed the speculation. “Who told you this? That’s wrong. They might have had other engagements,” he said. “This day is to remember the horrors of the Emergency, which affected every section of society. It should never be repeated,” he added.

The mother-daughter duo, who joined the BJP before the 2024 assembly elections, are political heirs of the late former chief minister Bansi Lal, widely seen as the face of the Emergency in Haryana during his tenure as Union defence minister.

Free healthcare, grants announced

The chief minister on Wednesday also announced that all types of diseases will be treated free of cost at government hospitals located in district headquarters across Haryana. The scheme will be officially launched on August 15. During his visit to villages in Ladwa, Pipli, and nearby blocks under the “Sidha Samvad” programme in Kurukshetra, Saini said these hospitals will be fully equipped and linked with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Committees will also be set up to send critical patients to PGI or other advanced facilities,” he said.

Additionally, Saini announced ₹21 lakh grants for Kishanpura and Girdarpura villages.