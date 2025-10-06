Haryana govt is being run by few bureaucrats: Ex-deputy CM

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday hit out at ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) government in Haryana and dared chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to reveal five achievements of his government after completion of one year in office. Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala addresses a press conference in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Addressing media persons here, Jannayak Janata Party leader Chautala said that Saini is taking an aerial route and he is unaware of the ground situation.

“Even the ministers of the BJP government are saying that the chief minister is unaware of peoples’ problems. The government is being run by a few bureaucrats and officers are not paying heed to the CM,” he alleged.

The former deputy chief minister slammed the BJP government for placing student leaders Pradeep Deswal and Naveen Jaihind under house arrest during union Home minister Amit Shah’s Rohtak visit.

“Instead of resolving students’ grievances, the student leaders were placed under house arrest,” he added.

He also challenged former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest the next election either from Bhiwani or Jind to check his popularity.

“He (Hooda) has been confined to being the leader of just one district (Rohtak). The political leaders have clout across the state but he was reduced to Rohtak,” he added.