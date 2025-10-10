Haryana govt streamlines Group D postings

Haryana government has decided that combined posts such as peon-cum-chowkidar, mali-cum-chowkidar, and mali-cum-sweeper shall be considered equivalent to peon and mali, respectively. This decision will apply to postings made under the common cadre and a letter has been issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi in this regard, a government spokesperson said. Under the revised instructions issued, all affected Group-D employees will now be able to join duty in their respective departments. (HT Photo for representation)

It is noteworthy that several employees appointed under advertisement (01/2023) were unable to assume charge in their allotted departments due to discrepancies in designations.

Under the revised instructions issued, all affected Group-D employees will now be able to join duty in their respective departments. The government has directed all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to immediately communicate these instructions to all concerned officers and ensure their strict and prompt compliance. These directions have been categorised as urgent to ensure that the posting process of newly appointed employees is completed smoothly, the spokesperson added.