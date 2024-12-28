Menu Explore
Haryana: Govt teacher found ‘drunk’ in meeting, suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 29, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The teacher was identified as Kulwinder Singh, posted at government school in Kurangawali village of Sirsa district

A junior basic training (JBT) teacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attending a meeting chaired by the block education officer (BEO)’s under the influence of alcohol.

He was booked and later released on bail. However, the education department issued suspension orders against him. (Getty image)
The teacher was identified as Kulwinder Singh, posted at government school in Kurangawali village of Sirsa district. He was booked and later released on bail. However, the education department issued suspension orders against him.

A police spokesperson said a case was registered against him under the Excise Act based on a complaint received from BEO Manisha and the medical reported confirmed he was intoxicated.

