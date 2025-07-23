Search
Haryana govt to quash cases against Anganwadi workers registered during 2021-22 agitation

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 07:06 am IST

The representatives of the anganwadi workers and Helpers Union had repeatedly submitted requests for the cancellation of the cases.

In a major relief to anganwadi workers and helpers across the state, the Haryana government has decided to cancel the cases registered against them during their agitation a few years back.

A government spokesperson on Tuesday said in a statement that anganwadi workers and helpers had staged protests in 2021-22, during which police cases were filed against them in some districts, including Gurugram, Charkhi Dadri and Karnal.

The representatives of the anganwadi workers and Helpers Union had repeatedly submitted requests for the cancellation of the cases, the spokesperson said.

“Taking a sympathetic view of the matter, the state government has decided to cancel all such cases,” the statement said.

The anganwadi workers and helpers had been on strike for several weeks in 2021-22 in support of their various demands, which included an increase in their honorarium.

In 2023, the state government increased the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers.

Among other roles, the anganwadi workers and helpers are engaged under the government’s Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to look after education and health issues of children in the age group of up to six years, especially in the rural areas.

Follow Us On