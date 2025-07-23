Haryana govt to quash cases against Anganwadi workers registered during 2021-22 agitation

In a major relief to anganwadi workers and helpers across the state, the Haryana government has decided to cancel the cases registered against them during their agitation a few years back. During the agitation, cases were slapped against them under various provisions of law, including for obstructing the public way.

A government spokesperson on Tuesday said in a statement that anganwadi workers and helpers had staged protests in 2021-22, during which police cases were filed against them in some districts, including Gurugram, Charkhi Dadri and Karnal.

The representatives of the anganwadi workers and Helpers Union had repeatedly submitted requests for the cancellation of the cases, the spokesperson said.

“Taking a sympathetic view of the matter, the state government has decided to cancel all such cases,” the statement said.

The anganwadi workers and helpers had been on strike for several weeks in 2021-22 in support of their various demands, which included an increase in their honorarium.

In 2023, the state government increased the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers.

Among other roles, the anganwadi workers and helpers are engaged under the government’s Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to look after education and health issues of children in the age group of up to six years, especially in the rural areas.