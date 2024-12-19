Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana govt transfers 47 HCS officers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 19, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Jagdeep Dhanda was posted as additional director (admn), food, civil supplies and consumer affairs while Mahabir Parsad was posted as additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram.

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 47 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers.

Jagdeep Dhanda was posted as additional director (admn), food, civil supplies and consumer affairs while Mahabir Parsad was posted as additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram. (HT File)
Jagdeep Dhanda was posted as additional director (admn), food, civil supplies and consumer affairs while Mahabir Parsad was posted as additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram. (HT File)

Jagdeep Dhanda was posted as additional director (admn), food, civil supplies and consumer affairs while Mahabir Parsad was posted as additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram.

Mahender Pal, was posted as special secretary industries and commerce, additional director, mines and geology and secretary, Haryana state commission for scheduled castes.

Virender Singh Sehrawat was posted as special secretary, public works (B&R) department and chief executive officer, shivalik development agency, Ambala.

Subhita Dhaka was posted as additional director, (admn) PGIMS, Rohtak while Ashwani Malik was posted as additional director (admn), medical college, Nalhar (Nuh).

Shalini Chetal was posted as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Hisar while Reagan Kumar was given additional charge of member secretary, Haryana Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board.

Rajesh Kumar-I was posted as CEO, zila parishad, Jhajjar and CEO, DRDA, Jhajjar while Gauri Midha was posted as estate officer, HSVP, Faridabad.

Virender Chaudhary was given additional charge of CEO, zila parishad, Kurukshetra.

Nirmal Nagar was posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kharkhauda while Paramjeet Chahal was posted as estate officer, HSVP, Kurukshetra. Ashutosh Rajan was posted as general manager, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation while Satyawan Singh Mann was posted as SDM, Jind.

Ashwani Kumar was posted as SDM lsrana while Bharat Bhushan was posted as Joint CEO, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority. Vijay Singh was posted as joint excise and taxation commissioner, and collector, excise. Jaiveer Yadav was posted as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram while Rakesh Saini was posted as estate officer, HSVP, Gurugram-1. Inder Jeet has been posted as deputy secretary, finance department.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On