Haryana govt transfers 47 HCS officers

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 47 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers. Jagdeep Dhanda was posted as additional director (admn), food, civil supplies and consumer affairs while Mahabir Parsad was posted as additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram. (HT File)

Mahender Pal, was posted as special secretary industries and commerce, additional director, mines and geology and secretary, Haryana state commission for scheduled castes.

Virender Singh Sehrawat was posted as special secretary, public works (B&R) department and chief executive officer, shivalik development agency, Ambala.

Subhita Dhaka was posted as additional director, (admn) PGIMS, Rohtak while Ashwani Malik was posted as additional director (admn), medical college, Nalhar (Nuh).

Shalini Chetal was posted as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Hisar while Reagan Kumar was given additional charge of member secretary, Haryana Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board.

Rajesh Kumar-I was posted as CEO, zila parishad, Jhajjar and CEO, DRDA, Jhajjar while Gauri Midha was posted as estate officer, HSVP, Faridabad.

Virender Chaudhary was given additional charge of CEO, zila parishad, Kurukshetra.

Nirmal Nagar was posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kharkhauda while Paramjeet Chahal was posted as estate officer, HSVP, Kurukshetra. Ashutosh Rajan was posted as general manager, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation while Satyawan Singh Mann was posted as SDM, Jind.

Ashwani Kumar was posted as SDM lsrana while Bharat Bhushan was posted as Joint CEO, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority. Vijay Singh was posted as joint excise and taxation commissioner, and collector, excise. Jaiveer Yadav was posted as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Gurugram while Rakesh Saini was posted as estate officer, HSVP, Gurugram-1. Inder Jeet has been posted as deputy secretary, finance department.