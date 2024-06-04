Haryana, Himachal agree to hold Yamuna board meeting

Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on Monday agreed to hold an emergent meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) on Wednesday to address the issue of water scarcity in the National Capital. The two states agreed before a Supreme Court (SC) bench that there should be a non-adversarial approach to the problem of scarcity of water faced by Delhi citizens. Locals fill water from a Delhi Jal Board water tanker at New Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)

An apex court bench of justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and justice KV Viswanathan posted the matter on Thursday, along with the minutes of the meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board and the suggested steps to be taken by all the stakeholders to solve the water crisis in Delhi.

Last week, The Delhi government petitioned the SC seeking additional raw water from neighbouring Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Haryana government, meanwhile, said 1049 cusecs of water were being supplied to the National Capital per day from Munak headworks through carrier lined channel (CLC) and Delhi branch.

On July 23, 2021, the SC dismissed a contempt petition filed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) against Haryana regarding wilful disobedience of the apex court’s orders of February 29, 1996. The SC passed the February 1996 order for wilful disobedience of the interim orders of March 31,1995. The SC in its March 31, 1995, orders had directed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure sufficient water to Delhi so that the latter gets 0.076 billion cubic metre for its consumption from March to June 1995.

“We issue special directions to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to release water as directed by us for the consumption of Delhi from Tajewala head with effect from April 6, 1995,’’ the SC said.

In its 1995 order, the top court also said this order is an interim measure until the UYRB and the review committee members are appointed and become functional. “As soon as the board becomes functional, it will be at liberty to pass any direction in the light of this order as they deem fit and in accordance with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the interest of all states which are signatories to the MoU.”

The apex court while dismissing the contempt petition filed by DJB against Haryana in 2021 said the decisions taken by the UYRB on May 14, 2018, and May 15, 2021, would make it clear that there was no failure on the part of the Haryana government in releasing water in accordance with the MoU. The SC also cautioned DJB to be careful in filing petitions repeatedly for relief which has been rejected by the court on earlier occasions.

The top court also gave liberty to the Delhi government to approach UYRB to verify receipt of its authorised share of water from Haryana.

“UYRB conducted a detailed investigation and concluded that Haryana was supplying full share of Delhi at 1049 cusecs regularly without fail at Munak headworks. The board also determined that after accounting for en route losses, Haryana was supposed to supply 939 cusecs at Delhi contact point, Bawana, it was regularly supplying more than 939 cusecs,’’ officials said.