Haryana home department cautions about opinion trading platforms

The Haryana home department on Tuesday cautioned citizens about the proliferation of opinion trading platforms, also known as prediction markets. Misra emphasised that while these platforms may appear innovative, they are potentially operating outside the bounds of legal and regulatory frameworks.

Additional chief secretary, home, Sumita Misra said that the advisory is in line with a communication from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), highlighting the risks and legal ambiguities surrounding such platforms.

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in a letter, addressed to state government, has warned that these platforms often mimic legitimate investment services by using financial terminology such as profits, stop loss, and trading, thereby misleading users into believing they are engaging in regulated securities trading.

“These platforms are designed to resemble investment platforms, using terms closely associated with securities trades to create a false sense of legitimacy,” the SEBI communication stated.

Misra emphasised that while these platforms may appear innovative, they are potentially operating outside the bounds of legal and regulatory frameworks. “Any trading of securities on these platforms, if the traded opinions qualify as securities, is illegal and akin to illegal trading (dabba trading),” she said in a reference to the term used for unregulated trading.

Misra said that the Haryana government has directed law enforcement agencies, including the director general of police, to take appropriate action under the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025, and to consider relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. These laws provide the legal basis for prosecuting entities that engage in unauthorised financial activities, including illegal securities trading.

She said that SEBI further clarified that opinion trading does not fall under its regulatory purview, as the instruments traded are not classified as securities. Consequently, investors participating in such platforms are not protected by any investor safeguard mechanisms typically available in regulated markets. “Investors and participants should be aware that no investor protection mechanism under securities market purview shall be available for such investment or participation,” the SEBI advisory warned.

The ministry of finance has also classified such activities as violations of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, particularly Sections 13, 16, 17, and 19. These violations are cognizable offenses and may be investigated under the new criminal codes introduced in 2023, with penalties under Sections 406, 420 and 120 - B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The home secretary urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid engaging with platforms that promise speculative returns without regulatory oversight.