Haryana Home dept enforces strict measures for property damage recovery

In view of the February 13 protest march to the national capital by the farmer organisations, the Haryana home department on Monday issued directives to the civil and police administration in the districts to meticulously adhere to the rules outlined under the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021 if there were instances of property damage, public or private, arising from disturbances to public order. Police personnel deployed at Gadpuri toll plaza in view of farmers' march to the national capital, near Delhi-Haryana border in Faridabad on Monday. (PTI)

In a communication to all district magistrates, commissioners of police, and superintendents of police, additional chief secretary, home, TVSN Prasad said damages incurred to public and private property were recoverable from the perpetrators of disturbance.

Prasad asked officers to take necessary action in accordance with the Act and rules and to submit an action taken report to the Home department.

The law enacted in 2021 by the state assembly intended to prevent recurrence of mob violence involving destruction, burning, looting of public and private properties and provide a legal framework to cause deterrence in the minds of the perpetrators, organisers and instigators of violence. The enactment makes actual perpetrators of acts of violence and crimes, instigators, organisers or inciters liable for damages to public and private property and the cost of the forces requisitioned from outside the state for controlling such acts of violence and crimes. It provides for the constitution of claims tribunals to determine the liability, assess damages and to award compensation.