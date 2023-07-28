Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drone unit to check illegal mining in Haryana soon: Anil Vij

Drone unit to check illegal mining in Haryana soon: Anil Vij

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jul 28, 2023 11:24 PM IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said drone mapping is essential in areas like Yamunanagar, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Nuh, and this exercise should be done every month

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said a drone unit will soon be set up to check illegal mining in the state.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij directed officers of the bureau to permit vehicles only of authorised contractors to enter the mining areas, saying no vehicles without permission should not be allowed (ANI File)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij directed officers of the bureau to permit vehicles only of authorised contractors to enter the mining areas, saying no vehicles without permission should not be allowed (ANI File)

He stated this while presiding over the first meeting of the Haryana state enforcement bureau (HSEB) here. He also directed the bureau to immediately take up the work of drone mapping of mining areas.

Drone mapping is essential in areas like Yamunanagar, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Nuh, and this exercise should be done every month, he said, as per an official statement.

Vij directed officers of the bureau to permit vehicles only of authorised contractors to enter the mining areas, saying no vehicles without permission should not be allowed.

In the meeting, the home minister also issued directions to curb the illegal liquor business. He said cameras that can detect registration numbers of vehicles should be installed at the entry and exit gates of all distilleries.

Vehicles leaving the distilleries should also be GPS-enabled so that illegal liquor business can be curbed, Vij said.

The minister was apprised in the meeting that the bureau has eight police stations at Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Jind. Several senior officials were present at the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out