Haryana: HPGCL seeks ₹1,960 crore generation tariff

The Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (HPGCL) has placed a fixed cost requirement of ₹1,960.34 crore before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) for the generation tariff of its thermal power plants for 2026–27 financial year. HPGCL also placed its true-up petition for 2024–25 fiscal before the commission, stating that its actual expenditure during the year exceeded the tariff approved earlier by HERC. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The matter came up for hearing before the regulator on the petitions filed by HPGCL and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) for the upcoming financial year. An HERC spokesperson said that during the proceedings, HPGCL submitted that the fixed cost sought is necessary for operating and maintaining its thermal generating stations in the state.

HPGCL also placed its true-up petition for 2024–25 fiscal before the commission, stating that its actual expenditure during the year exceeded the tariff approved earlier by HERC. The utility informed the commission that it had incurred an additional expenditure of ₹217.49 crore over the approved tariff. However, after accounting for non-tariff income of ₹7.02 crore earned, HPGCL sought approval for a net additional amount of ₹210.47 crore.

Haryana currently has a total available power capacity of 17,003.91 MW, of which 2,582.40 MW is contributed by HPGCL’s own generating stations. These include Panipat Thermal Power Station Unit-6 (210 MW) and Units-7 and 8 (250 MW each), two units of 300 MW each at Yamunanagar, two units of 600 MW each at Khedar, the WYC hydel project with a capacity of 62.40 MW, and a 10 MW solar power plant at Panipat.

HPGCL officials said that when Haryana Power Purchase Centre draws electricity from its thermal plants, it is required to pay both fixed and variable costs on a per-unit basis. However, even in cases where power is not drawn from these stations, the fixed cost of the plants is payable.

For 2026–27 financial year, HPGCL has sought approval of variable costs ranging between ₹4.33 per unit and ₹4.73 per unit for its thermal power stations. The commission has sought additional details from HPGCL regarding the plants before taking a final view on the proposed tariff.

The spokesperson said that during the public hearing of HVPN, the transmission utility sought approval for a demand of ₹21.079 crore for the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) for 2026–27. HVPN submitted that SLDC is responsible for maintaining data related to power availability and supply across the state and is integrated with the Northern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (NRLDC) of the Power Grid.