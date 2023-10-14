Haryana IAS officer sent to judicial custody for taking bribe to sanction transfer
The Panchkula court has sent the Haryana Warehousing Corporation (HWC) managing director (MD) Jaivir Singh Arya to judicial custody in connection with a bribery case.
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Haryana on Wednesday evening had arrested Arya, IAS officer, from his office.
Officials said Arya was arrested after middleman Munish Sharma was caught by the ACB while accepting ₹3 lakh bribe on behalf of Arya. Sharma was arrested from his shop in Phase 2 of Panchkula’s Industrial Area.
An ACB spokesperson said a bribe was demanded from the complainant for sanctioning the transfer of his wife, who is an officer of the HWC to Kurukshetra. The bribe amount was to be delivered to a shop in Panchkula.
As per officials, the other accused, Rajesh Bansal, Confed’s general manager, and Sandeep Ghanghas, HWC Panipat district manager, are on the run.
A case was registered under Sections 7 and 7 A of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 384 and 120 B of IPC at ACB police station, Panchkula.