Haryana industrial policy 2025 targets ₹5 lakh crore investment: Rao Narbir Singh

Haryana’s draft “Make in Haryana Industrial Policy-2025,” set to be rolled out soon after Cabinet approval, aims to attract ₹5 lakh crore in investments and create 10 lakh jobs, industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh said. He underlined that industry has a crucial role in making the nation self-reliant and globally competitive.

Addressing a stakeholder consultation meeting in Gurugram on Wednesday to discuss the provisions of the new policy, the minister said that Haryana will play a pivotal role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

“The government is fully committed to safeguarding your interests. At the same time, you must focus on producing high-quality, affordable, and market-friendly products so that Haryana’s industries remain competitive at the global level,” he said, assuring that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is equally committed to accelerating industrial growth in the state.

“If industry grows, the nation grows. The government will extend all necessary support and facilities to you.”

He said that suggestions presented by industry representatives during the consultation would be thoroughly examined and incorporated into the new policy. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to providing robust infrastructure and basic facilities in all industrial areas for the convenience of entrepreneurs. He appreciated the constructive feedback given by industry stakeholders on the Make in Haryana Industrial Policy–2025 and, after discussions with officials, directed that relevant suggestions be integrated into the final draft of the policy.

Policy aims to reduce cost of doing business

Addressing the consultation meeting, industries and commerce department commissioner and secretary Amit Kumar Agrawal said that the government’s approach will move beyond “ease of doing business” to also focus on “reducing the cost of doing business” and “ensuring the right to do business.” He said that the new policy is being designed to make Haryana the most attractive and competitive investment destination in the country in the coming years.

The government has identified 23 key barriers to doing business—related to the pollution control board, labour regulations, and urban planning—and is committed to removing them by December 31.

Industries and commerce department director general Yash Garg said that the policy is designed to encourage the establishment of new industries, promote innovation, enhance global competitiveness, and strengthen value chain integration. He said that the 2020 industrial policy had successfully attracted substantial investment and driven significant industrial expansion in Haryana. However, considering the evolving global environment, the new policy has been made more flexible, dynamic and sustainable, following extensive consultations with industry bodies.

Highlights

Employment subsidy: Haryana government will provide “up to ₹75,000” as an employment generation subsidy to industrial houses hiring Haryana residents for at least one year.

Balanced growth: Both Block A and Block B areas will be given equal opportunities to ensure balanced investment and industrial development across the state.

Policy objectives: Encourage establishment of new industries, promote innovation, enhance global competitiveness, and strengthen value chain integration.

Governance approach: Policy discourages the government from acting merely as a regulator, shifting towards a more facilitating role.